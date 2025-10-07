Telangana HC Adjourns Hearing on Kaleshwaram Commission Report to November 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petitions filed over the Kaleshwaram Commission report to November 12. The state government sought additional time to file its counter-affidavit.

The court directed former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former minister T. Harish Rao, former chief secretary S.K. Joshi, and senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal to file their reply counters after the government submits its counter. The interim orders in the case have been extended until November 12.