Telangana HC Defers BC Quota Hearing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections to Thursday, October 9, at 2:15 pm.

The court also did not stay the election process, as the State Election Commission (SEC) is scheduled to release the official notification for the polls on Thursday.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the bench that the election schedule has already been released, and as per established legal precedents, courts should not interfere once the election process has begun.

He submitted a copy of the election notification to the court and argued that granting a stay at this stage would not be appropriate. Singhvi further stated that the BC reservation bill was introduced only after a comprehensive study, and the government had issued the relevant GO (No. 9) accordingly.

He requested the court to take a decision on the GO only after hearing complete arguments from both sides, assuring that the state would present its full submissions.

Following this, the High Court adjourned the hearing to Thursday afternoon for further proceedings.

The matter, which has drawn wide attention across the state, will continue tomorrow.