Telangana Has Better Facilities At Schools Than Nationally

“Government and local body schools account for the largest network of institutions,” the report says, even as it notes that private unaided schools continue to account for a large share of enrollment. The survey puts the number of government and local body schools at 24,214 with 16,61,520 students, while private unaided schools stand at 11,689 with 37,43,893 students. The total number of schools in the state is 39,641, and the number of students is 62.36 lakh.

Gross enrolment ratio figures placed Telangana above the all-India average at every stage listed in the report. Foundational GER was 63.6 per 100 against 41.4 per 100 nationally. The survey says girls recorded higher GER than boys at preparatory, middle and secondary stages.

Girls’ GER at the secondary level stood at 86.8 per 100, while boys were at 80.6 per 100. Pupil-teacher ratio figures in the document also place Telangana ahead of the national average. The state’s overall PTR among non-special category states was 21:1, against the all-India PTR of 24:1. Goa and Chhattisgarh were listed at 20:1, while Telangana was placed alongside Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala at 21:1.

Stage-wise numbers in the survey show the same pattern. Telangana recorded a PTR of 10:1 at the foundational level, on par with the national figure, and then moved ahead at the next three stages. Telangana recorded 100 per cent transition from foundational to preparatory, against the national average of 98.6 per cent. Further, functional electricity was available in 95.1 per cent of schools against 91.9 per cent nationally, while drinking water coverage stood at 99.5 per cent against 99 per cent.

The report also put girls’ toilet availability at 91.4 per cent and boys’ toilets at 83.6 per cent. Digital libraries were reported in 85.7 per cent of schools, against 6.9 per cent at the national level, and functional computer facilities for pedagogical use were available in 81.2 per cent of schools, against 57.9 per cent nationally.

The survey also said that AI and Digital Literacy had been introduced across Classes I to IX from 2025-26, while ICT labs were available in 1,132 schools, interactive flat panels in 2,036 schools, IT trade labs in 190 schools under vocational education, and AXL computer labs in 4,249 primary schools.