Telangana: Harish Rao Slams Farm Loan Waiver Guidelines As Deceptive

Hyderabad: The BRS has said that the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme guidelines issued by the state government on Monday were all about excluding as many farmers as possible. If the Congress government was sincere, it should stick to its pre-election promise of waiving the loans to all farmers without placing any qualification criteria.

Former minister T. Harish Rao, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, took serious objections to the conditions including the requirement of possessing a white ration card for loan waiver eligibility, and relying on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries data. These two conditions would render lakhs of farmers ineligible he said.

“Most of the guidelines are bureaucratic filters clearly designed for exclusion rather than inclusion of farmers in the scheme. It appears that the government is focused on more filters and less on relief, and deception” Harish Rao said.

On the verification of ration cards, Harish Rao said the banks provided loans based on pattadar passbooks and not ration cards, and the requirement of linking ration cards and Aadhaar for loan waiver was unfair and would result in confusion among farmers.

Of the 68.99 lakh farmers who benefited under Rythu Bandhu scheme, only 30.36 lakh benefited through PM Kisan, Harish Rao said. “This will mean leaving 39 lakh farmers potentially without loan waiver,” Harish Rao said.

The BRS leader took strong objection to leaving out farmers whose debts were rescheduled. “If anything, these are the farmers who are worst hit already due to natural calamities. Such farmers should not be punished for circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

Harish Rao said that the government was planning to leave out farmers raising long-term crops on 10 lakh acres with the guidelines covering only short-term crop loans. Farmers who have repaid their debt must be eligible for loan waiver, Harish Rao said.