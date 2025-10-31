Telangana: Harassed Son-in-Law Dies by Suicide

Nizamabad: Unable to bear alleged harassment from his in-laws, a man died by suicide at Ugravai in Kamareddy district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Anvesh Reddy, 30, of Wadi in Palvancha mandal. According to police, Anvesh had married a woman from Ghanpur village in Machareddy mandal five years ago.

He had been living with his wife’s parents and was reportedly distressed by harassment within the family. Police went to the spot on receiving information about the body, and recovered a suicide note in which Anvesh alleged that his in-laws had harassed him. The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kamareddy for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.