Telangana Guv, Union, State Ministers Attend Yoga Day Celebrations

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, and other dignitaries participated in International Yoga Day celebrations held in the state on Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar attended the Yoga Day event at the Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar. The Governor, health minister, Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, and several senior officials attended the celebration organised by the Telangana government at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. About 5,000 people participated in the event.

Describing Yoga as India's gift to the world, Rajanarasimha said the ancient spiritual discipline unites body, mind, and the soul.

He said the government has appointed over 600 Yoga instructors last year and introduced Yoga to about five lakh people. The government is contemplating appointing at least 300 more instructors in the near future, he said. "Yoga should be a part of our life," he said.

The International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the Telangana BJP headquarters here. State BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy and several other leaders performed yoga asanas.