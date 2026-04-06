Telangana Guv Inaugurates De-addiction Centre at Cherlapalli Prison

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday inaugurated the 'NIVRUTTI' de-addiction centre at Cherlapalli central prison, calling it a commendable initiative. Addressing the gathering, the governor noted that substance abuse has emerged as a serious social and public health concern requiring a comprehensive response, according to a release from Lok Bhavan.

He appreciated the state government's efforts to curb substance abuse under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and lauded the Telangana Prisons Department for adopting a reform-oriented approach.

Shukla particularly highlighted the establishment of de-addiction centres in prisons under the leadership of Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra, describing it as an innovative initiative. Drawing from his own political experience, he said he had been imprisoned several times, which gave him a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by inmates and prison staff.

Soumya Mishra said the de-addiction centre at Cherlapalli marks a milestone in prison reforms.She emphasised that substance dependence should be addressed as a public health issue through medical care, counselling, and rehabilitation rather than punitive measures. She added that 'NIVRUTTI' centres have been established at Central Prisons in Chanchalguda, Cherlapalli, Sangareddy, and Nizamabad, as well as at the Special Prison for Women in Hyderabad.

A total of 2,915 inmates have been screened so far, of whom 590 underwent WHO-ASSIST assessment and received counselling and treatment, she said. The 'NIVRUTTI' centres play a crucial role by providing medical care, psychological counselling, and ongoing rehabilitation support.



