Telangana Group-II results released: TGPSC publishes general rankings and scores

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has published the general ranking list and individual candidate scores for the Group-II examination on its official website. This announcement follows the completion of the examination process for 783 Group-II positions, which attracted 551,943 applicants.

The four-paper examination was held on December 15 and 16 of the preceding year. The number of candidates who appeared for each paper was as follows: 2,57,981 for Paper-I, 2,55,490 for Paper-II, 2,51,738 for Paper-III, and 251,486 for Paper-IV.



