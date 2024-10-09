 Top
Telangana
9 Oct 2024 11:02 AM GMT
Telangana: Group I Mains Exam Hall Tickets Download Date Announced
TGPSC announces Group I Mains Exam Hall Tickets Download Date.

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced that candidates can download Group 1 mains exam hall tickets from the commission's website from October 14.

The Group 1 mains exam will be held in Hyderabad (including HMDA jurisdiction) from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, read the press note.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be allowed inside the exam centre from 12.30 PM and the centre gate will be closed at 1.30 PM. No candidates will enter the exam centre after gate closing time.

The Commission has instructed the candidates to preserve the hall tickets and question papers till the end of the selection process.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
