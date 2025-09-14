Telangana Group 1 Selected Candidates Say HC Misunderstood Exam System

Hyderabad: Many candidates who cleared the Group-I Main exams have raised questions over the Telangana High Court’s recent verdict, which ordered manual re-evaluation of all papers using the moderation method, or re-holding the exams. They also asked how this would help overcome several other lacunae that have been pointed out in the conduct of the exam.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, in a detailed order, nullified the final marks list and general ranking list released in March 2025 and directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts manually, applying the moderation method from the Supreme Court judgment in the ‘Sanjay Singh vs. UP Public Service Commission’ case.

Selected candidates argue this is unfair because Group-I has no interview stage. “They have applied an interview-based standard to a process that is purely a written exam. Where is the scope for an interview when the system never had one,” said a candidate who cleared the mains.

Complaints also centred on the alleged bias against Telugu medium students. “They say we were neglected. Our papers were checked by non-subject teachers,” one candidate alleged. “This order suggests revaluation will correct things, but what if centre-allocation and evaluator selection were already flawed,” a student asked.

Another grievance was that 14 questions in the exam paper were incorrect. Candidates argued that re-evaluation alone could not undo the damage caused by flawed questions or mis-marking. “If the paper itself had wrong questions, revaluation of answers won’t help. A clean exam is needed,” one candidate said.

They also contended that Justice Rao’s reliance on the Sanjay Singh judgment was misplaced when applied to Group-I, which never included interviews or subject-wise uniform evaluation standards. They believed the TSPSC’s notification and the original process were understood.

Candidates now fear that even after revaluation, the same students may still face rank changes, while those from non-Telugu mediums could again be sidelined. Group-II aspirants are also anxious. They fear that if the Group-I issue remains unresolved, their own recruitment will face similar confusion and delay.

Meanwhile, Group‑II aspirants (Notification No. 28/2022) have submitted a memorandum to transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, urging the government and TGPSC to delink their recruitment from the Group-I process and release their provisional selection list. They said repeated delays and legal tangles with Group-I have left them in limbo, both emotionally and financially. The delegation also met Ponnam Prabhakar and IT minister Sridhar Babu to press their demand.