Telangana Govt, WMF Collab to Restore 25 Heritage Monuments

Hyderabad: World Monuments Fund marked 60 years of its global work and 10 years of its India affiliate in Hyderabad this January, while formally strengthening its partnership with the Government of Telangana for the restoration of five major heritage monuments in the city.

The event was held at the restored British Residency, which also served as the venue for designer Tarun Tahiliani’s 30-year anniversary showcase.

Speaking at the event, Telangana Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao said, “This partnership with World Monuments Fund shows how heritage conservation can move beyond preservation and become part of everyday public life. The British Residency is a strong example of what collaboration between government, conservation bodies and the community can achieve.”

He announced the launch of the Heritage Partners Initiative under which 25 heritage sites have been identified across the state. “Twenty of these are in Hyderabad and five are outside the city. Sites such as Osmania General Hospital, Purana Pul, City College, Wanaparthy Palace and Taramati Baradari will be taken up for conservation through public and private participation,” he said.

World Monuments Fund President and CEO Bénédicte de Montlaur said Hyderabad held special significance for the organisation. “The British Residency represents the kind of conservation we believe in, where history is protected while remaining relevant and accessible. It reflects how heritage sites can continue to serve communities,” she said.

She added that WMF has completed nine projects in India over the past decade and is currently working on 18 projects across ten sites. “Our focus is on long-term sustainability, community involvement and education, so that heritage is not isolated from people’s lives,” she said.

Executive Director of WMF India Malini Thadani said government support played a critical role in conservation outcomes. “Partnerships with the Telangana government, donors and local communities allow us to work on heritage sites in a way that is both responsible and inclusive,” she said.

Member of the WMF India Board Shalini Bhupal said monuments should be seen as living spaces. “Heritage buildings are not static structures. They carry memories and identities. Protecting them is about keeping those connections alive,” she said.

UK Philanthropist Richard Broyd, who supported the restoration of the British Residency, said private individuals also have a role to play. “Public-private collaboration is essential if heritage conservation is to be sustained beyond individual projects,” he said.