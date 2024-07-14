Telangana Govt will release another DSC Notification, Assures Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government will release another DSC notification, aiming to fill an additional 5,000 teacher vacancies in the state.





The Deputy CM emphasized the dire need for more teachers, as the current number is insufficient to cater to the needs of the students. It aligns with the Congress party's promise to provide local jobs to locals, a commitment that was a driving force behind the formation of Telangana.



Bhatti Vikramarka criticized the previous government's handling of job notifications, citing the lack of DSC, Group 1, and Group 2 exams over their ten-year rule, leaving many unemployed in uncertainty. In contrast, the current government has been proactive; within three months of coming to power, it issued job appointment letters to 30,000 people and is in the final stages of recruiting another 13,321 employees, including Gurukula PET, Assistant Engineers, Divisional Account Officers, Librarians, Junior Lecturers, and Medical Lab Assistants, he added.

The government has also expedited the job calendar release process. The BRS government had released a DSC notification before the elections, initially listing 5,000 vacant posts. Upon assuming office, the current government issued a fresh notification, adding 6,000 more vacant posts to the previous notification, bringing the total to 11,000 vacancies," he stated.



The minister assured that these vacancies would be included in a subsequent DSC notification, stressing that unemployed need not worry as the government plans to issue DSC notifications regularly.













