Telangana Govt. Will Organize Godavari Pushkaralu On Grand Scale: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The State government was determined to organize Godavari Pushkaralu on a grander scale in 2027, according to IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday

In view of the forthcoming Godavari pushkaralu, the Telangana government took it as a challenge to organise Saraswati pushkaralu on a grand note. A budget of Rs.40 crore was allocated to ensure its grand and prestigious execution, he said while speaking at a meeting organized to thank all those who worked for the successful completion of Saraswati pushkaralu concluded a few days ago.

Sridhar Babu said the government can only frame ideas but the implementation would rest in the hands of officials.” It is only through the sincerity and dedication of officers like you, working at the grassroots level, that these ideas are brought to life and the government earns the goodwill of the people,” he explained.

“Managing pushkaralu is by no means an easy task. Even the smallest oversight can result in serious consequences. To add to the challenge, the model code of conduct had already come into effect, leaving us with very limited time. Yet, through your tireless efforts, coordination, and remarkable teamwork, you ensured the flawless execution of the event,” he said.

Nearly three million devotees took holy dips and had a seamless darshan of Lord Sri Kaleshwara Muktheshwara. The credit for this smooth experience goes entirely to relentless efforts and proactive approach of officials.

Under the guidance of the district Collector and Superintendent of Police, officials from 33 departments from attendants to district and State level officers worked diligently for three months. Their contributions were instrumental in the success of pushkaralu. “I offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you,” he said.

He said officials ensured meticulous arrangements for all essential services like security, drinking water, food distribution, medical aid, sanitation, electricity, and cleanliness - ensuring a trouble-free experience for the devotees.

“Owing to your initiative, for the first time in Telangana, the Saraswati Navaratna Mala Harathi performed every evening by priests from Kashi became the prime spiritual attraction of the entire festival. You all deserve special recognition for this achievement,” he said.

The pushkaralu generated over Rs.10 crore revenue for TSRTC. The initiative of providing free bus travel enabled lakhs of women to participate in the festival with ease. “Despite certain individuals conspiring to derail the success of Saraswati pushkaralu and attempting to malign by exaggerating minor issues, we remained steadfast,” the Minister said.

“Our government is determined to organise the Godavari pushkaralu on an even grander scale in 2027. We are fully committed and will not compromise. It is our collective responsibility to identify the shortcomings from this year’s event and ensure they are not repeated. Your role will be pivotal, and the government stands firmly behind you,” Sridhar Babu said.

“We are initiating measures to upgrade the national highway leading to Kaleshwaram into a four-lane road. Plans are also underway for the construction of new bus depots in Kaleshwaram and other key locations,” he said.

Telangana’s progress is being driven on two fronts: development and welfare. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the people-centric government is continuously working to position Telangana as a leader in both spheres.