Telangana govt will contribute half of Miss World budget

Hyderabad:The Telangana government will spend Rs 27 crore on hosting the Miss World event, covering nearly half of the estimated Rs 55-crore budget. The rest will come from sponsorships, said tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The minister defended the government’s decision to invest in hosting the Miss World event, calling it an investment in tourism and employment. He compared it to South Korea’s success with cultural exports.



“The ‘Squid Game’ series and BTS have boosted South Korea’s economy. ‘Jurassic Park’ alone has generated more revenue than the sale of 15 million Honda cars. Cultural influence matters,” he said at a press conference at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet, on Thursday.



The tourism minister dismissed claims of misplaced priorities with a budget as high as `200 crore and insisted the event would attract business, tourism, and employment. “This is not just about prestige. It’s about celebrating women and recognising their narratives, aspirations, and grit,” Jupally said.



“With this, Telangana’s folk arts, architecture, and tourist spots will now get international attention,” Jupally Krishna said. He added that historic landmarks such as the Unesco-listed Ramappa Temple, the Thousand Pillar Temple, Golconda Fort, and Charminar would be showcased to a worldwide audience.



The 72nd Miss World pageant will take place from May 10 to May 31 across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The grand finale will be held at Hitex, with 140 contestants and 3,000 media representatives expected to attend. The winners will meet the Chief Minister and Governor at Raj Bhavan on June 2, Telangana Formation Day.



Miss World Krystyna Pyszková, who is in India for the launch, expressed her admiration for the country. “You have so many languages, so many ethnicities. It’s beautiful. Your unity is your strength, and the world can learn from this. The warmth and hospitality I’ve received here make this experience unforgettable,” she said.



The government also aims to use the pageant to boost its film, medical, and food tourism industries. Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City could see increased international interest. To capitalise on the exposure, the Telangana Tourism Department launched a revamped website with the tagline Telangana, Zarur Aana (Surely, Come to Telangana).



The event’s announcement was attended by TGTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, tourism secretary Smita Sabharwal, Miss World Ltd CEO Julia Morley, and Miss World 2024 Christina Piskova.