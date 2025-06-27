Telangana Govt. Will Bring Best Policy For Gig Workers, Says Vivek

Hyderabad: Employment and Labour Minister G Vivek Venkata Swamy here on Friday said the State government would bring a best policy for the welfare of gig workers.

“We will ensure that the Telangana gig workers policy will be a role model for the country,” he said, while addressing a press conference at Secretariat. He also participated in a review meeting with officials concerned to discuss the problems being faced by gig workers.

“It is necessary to protect the interests of gig workers in view of problems being faced by them. For the welfare of these workers, the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier enacted a law. On similar lines, we will set up a board for these workers,” he said, adding that a system would be introduced for registration of gig workers.

During the meeting, the Labour department received 66 suggestions from gig workers and companies and a decision would be taken soon on how to implement them, the Minister said. He said the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke about gig workers issues during Bharat summit-2025 and advised to render justice to them.

Vivek said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also discussed these workers' issues. “We will also discuss their problems in the Cabinet as well and enact a law in the Assembly,” he explained, stating that necessary steps would be taken to ensure minimum wages to these workers.

The upcoming policy would be beneficial for as many as four lakh gig workers working in the State, he added.