Telangana Govt Websites Face Security, Access Issues

Hyderabad: Websites of the state government are facing multiple technical issues, including buggy interfaces, unresponsive pages, and security concerns. Many websites lack SSL certification, making them vulnerable to security threats, while some are even redirecting users to unrelated websites.

A lot of municipality and municipal corporation websites, hosted under the telangana.gov.in domain, are suffering from a "white screen of death." If the website's JavaScript code has critical errors, or when the backend might not be responding correctly, the website will show a blank white page, making it completely inaccessible to visitors.

Websites such as the Manikonda municipality (manikondamunicipality.telangana.gov.in), Bolaram municipality (bollarammunicipality.telangana.gov.in), Bandlaguda Jagir Corporation (bandlagudajagircorporation.telangana.gov.in) and Medchal municipality (medchalmunicipality.telangana.gov.in) are some of the websites having white screens of death.

But the problem is not limited to city-based municipalities and corporations, even district websites are equally affected. Alair municipality (alairmunicipality.telangana.gov.in), Karimnagar civic corporation (karimnagarcorporation.telangana.gov.in), and Kamareddy municipality (kamareddymunicipality.telangana.gov.in), among others are facing issues.

Even Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s official website, “cm.telangana.gov.in”, is riddled with issues. Almost all the links provided in the navigation bar, including those leading to the Chief Minister’s profile, Council of Ministers, media galleries, press releases, CM Relief Fund, and the contact page, result in error messages.

Users are greeted with "The requested URL was rejected. Please consult with your administrator" when trying to access the links. While the website’s social media links remain functional, most of the essential pages are broken.

Another website, “dpl.telangana.gov.in,” lacks a secure connection, and if users try to proceed despite the warning, they are redirected to an unrelated investment advisory website based in Ahmedabad, indicating a possible security breach.

The Telangana State Police website, “tspolice.gov.in” is also facing persistent issues. Users have reported frequent downtimes and difficulty navigating the website. The site does not allow users to go back to the previous page.

Along with the navigational issues, users attempting to reset their passwords are met with an error page, further adding to user frustration.

The malfunctioning websites are causing inconvenience to citizens who rely on them for crucial information and services.