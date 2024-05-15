Telangana Govt Urged to Solve Pending Problems of Employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Officers Association on Wednesday urged the government to release pending DA installments, and issue health cards, as well as bring back the old pension scheme and do away with the contributory pension scheme for government employees.

Some TGOA representatives met chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari and submitted a memorandum with a series of demands to her. The TGOA said there must be parity in remuneration to government employees who are deputed for polling duties; implement a uniform health scheme for employees and retired employees; seek permission from the Election Commission for promoting officials eligible for the same but are set to retire at the end of May; release all the bills related to employees pending with the finance department; implement the GO with respect to taking 12,5% HOD employees into Secretariat services; solve problems related to GO 317 and allocate additional cadre strength to the newly created districts.

The association office bearers – its president Eluri Srinivasa Rao, general secretary A Satyanarayana, joint secretary Parameshwar Reddy, along with MV Ramana, Vijayalakshmi, and Kishan – also urged the chief secretary to immediately issue instructions alienating the 101 acres of land in Gopanpally for house sites.