Telangana govt urged to evolve stringent measures to check quackery

HYDERABAD: Acknowledging the undeniable presence of quackery in the state, Prof. Kodandaram, adviser to the state government, said that while fraudulent medical practice cannot be eliminated immediately, a regulatory system is necessary to control it.

Speaking at a discussion organised by Indian Medical Association (IMA) at the IMA office in Koti, the former chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee called for setting up a health commission, similar to the education commission, to address the issue. His remarks triggered strong opposition from doctors, who demanded strict legal action instead of regulation.

Many medical professionals rejected the idea of integrating unqualified practitioners into the paramedical system, arguing that it would legitimise unsafe treatment. Doctors at the event urged the government to introduce laws to phase out quackery, much like efforts to remove counterfeit seeds and medicines.

Several public health experts and advocacy groups supported the demand for a state-wide health commission but insisted it should focus on enforcement rather than on accommodation.

Dr. G. Srinivas, vice-chairman of the Telangana Government Medical Council, pointed out that 412 cases had been filed against individuals practicing medicine without proper qualifications. He warned that many of them had been indiscriminately prescribing antibiotics, leading to severe health complications, including organ failures.

The shortage of trained doctors in rural areas was another concern that came up for deliberation.

Dr. Ramesh from Jana Vignana Vedika pointed out that over half of mandal PHCs in the state lacked medical staff, which leaves people with no choice but to seek treatment from unqualified practitioners.

Many doctors also raised concerns about unregulated private clinics in cities.

The discussion culminated with calls for a government-backed health commission, albeit with a clear focus on enforcement rather than regulation.