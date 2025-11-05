Telangana Govt. Trying To Blame BJP without Probing Kaleshwaram Irregularities: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is trying to shift blame onto the BJP instead of initiating its own probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which took shape during the previous BRS regime.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to investigate the alleged irregularities in the project," he told reporters here. "Rahul Gandhi refused their arrest, saying BRS is our friend. That is why they are trying to blame the BJP. They don't want to investigate corruption," the union minister claimed.

"They are trying to save themselves by conducting inquiries only into the technical issues raised by the (National) Dam Safety Authority and the Ghose Commission (which probed the issue earlier)," he added.

The BJP leader further said the Congress government was trying to "mislead people" by making allegations against the BJP and the Centre, even though the police and irrigation departments are under the purview of the state government.

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had alleged that the BJP and BRS share an "adhesive bond" and accused the Centre of shielding BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a campaign rally here for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in support of the Congress candidate, the chief minister had questioned why the CBI had not registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime.

He also claimed that the file seeking permission to prosecute BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the Formula E race case has been pending with the governor for the past two months.

The top leaders of the BJP are trying to "save" Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM added. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is designed to divert Godavari River water for irrigation, drinking, and industrial purposes.

The Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although another edition was planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

The probe against BRS leader K T Rama Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were made in foreign currency in "violation of laid-down procedures" during the previous BRS regime, for the event that was planned for 2024. In December 2024, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against Rama Rao and others in connection with the alleged irregularities.