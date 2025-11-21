Telangana Govt Transfers 32 IPS Officers in Major Reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Telangana government on Friday issued orders transferring and posting 32 IPS officers across various wings of the police department. The General Administration (SPL.B) Department released G.O.Rt.No.1632, detailing the new assignments.

According to the order, senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chauhan (1997) has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) at the DGP office. He will also hold full additional charge of ADGP, Multizone-II, Hyderabad.

Jt. Commissioner of Police (Admn.) Hyderabad City, Ms. J. Parimala Hana Nutan Jacob (IPS 2009), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID.

Several Superintendents of Police were reassigned, including Dr. Chetana Mylabathula (IPS 2013) posted as Deputy Director, RBVRR TGPA; Sri K. Narayana Reddy (2013) as DCP Maheshwaram Zone, Rachakonda; and Smt. P.V. Padmaja (2013) as SP (Admn), Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Officers from the 2017–2023 batches also received key postings. Among them, Sri Chennuri Rupesh (2017) was posted as DCP, SM&I, Hyderabad, while Ms. Sneha Mehra (2018) was appointed SP, Vikarabad.

Multiple Additional SPs, SDPOs and ASPs have been shifted, including officers currently waiting for posting. Newly inducted IPS officers from the 2023 batch, serving with Greyhounds, were also moved to field postings.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.



