Telangana Govt to Table Skills Varsity Bill in Assembly

Hyderabad: The state government is gearing up to introduce the Telangana Skills University Bill in the Assembly Budget session. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with officials at the Secretariat on Friday to review the draft proposal.



This initiative is modelled after the skill universities in Delhi and Haryana.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, provided numerous suggestions to refine the draft, ensuring it met the state's educational and employment objectives.

A key focus was the variety of certification and diploma courses that the proposed university would offer. Revanth Reddy stressed the need to align the courses with high-demand sectors, enhancing the employability of graduates.

He also stressed the importance of a robust organisational structure to support the university's mission and goals.

To further bolster the university's effectiveness, the Chief Minister urged officials to create strategic plans aimed at providing job and employment opportunities for students post-training. He suggested proactive engagement with various companies to secure commitments for hiring graduates.

Revanth Reddy assured that there would be no compromise on funding for the Skill University.