Telangana Govt to Release Report Cards Ahead of First Anniversary

Hyderabad: As the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy completes one year in office on December 7, it is set to release detailed performance report cards covering various sectors.

Official sources said that Reddy has instructed ministers and officials to prepare department-wise reports with a special focus on the six guarantees, funds spent, and the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes, along with data on investments attracted and job creation.

These report cards are seen as a strategic move by Congress to counter criticism from opposition parties, primarily the BRS and BJP, who have accused the state government of failing to deliver on its promises of welfare and development over the past year.

The data will cover the period from December 2023 to November 2024, detailing funds allocated to various guarantees and schemes, including Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waivers, alongside other welfare and development programmes.

In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party had promised six key guarantees, including the Mahalakshmi guarantee for women to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500, subsidised gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free RTC bus travel for women.

Under Rythu Bharosa, it promised annual financial aid of Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers, Rs 12,000 for agricultural labourers and a Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop cultivation.

Under Gruha Jyothi, it promised 200 units of free electricity per household whereas under Indiramma houses, it promised a 250-square-yard plot to all Telangana movement participants, and house sites or Rs five lakh for those without a house.

It promised a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs five lakh to students and establishment of Telangana international schools in each mandal under Yuha Vikasam.

A monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Arogyasri health insurance was promised under Cheyutha.

Several initiatives have already been implemented, including free RTC travel for women, subsidised gas cylinders, free electricity for households, health insurance under Rajiv Arogyasri and construction of Indiramma houses. Furthermore, the government has waived Rs two lakh in crop loans of 23 lakh farmers, with nearly Rs 18,000 crore credited directly into their accounts.

Around 30 lakh women are utilising free bus travel every day, 50 lakh families benefit from free electricity and 50 lakh households receive subsidised gas cylinders bi-monthly. The government has sanctioned four lakh Indiramma houses in the first phase, with each assembly constituency allocated 3,500 to 4,000 houses. The allotment letters are slated to be issued by the end of this month.

On the job creation front, the Congress government has been proactive. Reddy has distributed appointment letters to 50,000 newly recruited employees across sectors. In the private sector, substantial job growth has occurred, thanks to significant investments and industrial expansion. The government reports that Telangana has secured investments totaling Rs 92,906 crore from December 2023 to August 2024, driven in part by the Chief Minister’s visits to Davos and the U.S., resulting in the creation of over 1.13 lakh jobs.

The Congress government released an annual job calendar for recruitment exams to fill vacancies in government departments and also launched a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for fine-quality paddy from this Kharif procurement season.

With these achievements, the Congress government aims to solidify its track record as it nears completion of its first year in power.