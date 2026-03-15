Telangana Govt To Release First Installment of Rythu Bharosa Funds on March 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to release the first installment of the Rythu Bharosa scheme on March 22. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will officially launch the disbursement of funds from Narmetta in the Siddipet district.

The schedule was finalized following a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, and senior officials. The meeting focused on ensuring a smooth direct deposit process into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the state government has committed a total financial assistance of Rs 9,000 crore, which will be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts across three phases:

First Installment (March 22): The government will disburse Rs 3,590 crore, directly benefiting 70 lakh farmers who own up to one acre of agricultural land.

Second Installment: An amount of Rs 2,650 crore is scheduled to be released 20 days after the initial disbursement.

Third Installment: The final tranche of the funds will be deposited by the end of April.

The phased rollout is designed to provide timely financial support to the state's agricultural sector over the coming months.