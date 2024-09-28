Telangana govt to Recruit Transgenders as Traffic Volunteers

The state police and NGOs working on the issues of transgenders would work together in framing guidelines and will subsequently assist the government to recruit transgenders.

A few days ago, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced that the state government would appoint transgenders as traffic volunteers, who will work under the police department.



Sources said that police officials, who are already working with several NGOs on women-related and child issues, will convene a meeting with the NGOs working on transgenders issues to frame guidelines and submit a report to the government.

"Many transgenders, who are pursuing higher studies in different universities, have expressed their willingness to support the government's initiative," sources said.



The government has already finalised uniforms for these traffic volunteers and the police department would provide proper training in handling traffic snarls, clearing traffic movement, educating vehicle riders and explaining traffic rules, among others. A SI rank officer from the traffic police wing will monitor the teams of traffic volunteers.



Once the system materialises and is in place in the city, it would be extended to the districts.



