Telangana to procure 70L tonnes paddy

Hyderabad: The state government is gearing up to procure a record 70 lakh tonnes of paddy during the ongoing rabi season. Of this, the fine variety paddy, known locally as 'sanna biyyam’, is estimated at around 25 lakh tonnes, official sources said. Farmers growing this premium variety will receive an additional bonus of Rs 500 per quintal over and above the minimum support price (MSP).

This season is witnessing an unprecedented paddy output, with total production expected to reach 1.21 crore tonnes. To facilitate smooth procurement, the state government plans to open 8,200 procurement centres across Telangana starting in April.

Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is expected to hold a review meeting in a day or two to finalise arrangements for the full-scale launch of procurement operations.

According to the agriculture department’s weekly report for the period ending March 19, 2025, paddy has been sown over a record 56,35,106 acres, which is 19 per cent more than normal sown area of 47,27,000 acres in the rabi season. It is more than last year’s 50,47,785 acres during the same period.

In total, crops have been sown on 74,28,751 acres across Telangana this rabi, surpassing both the normal season average of 63,54,286 acres and last year’s 65,89,930 acres. Paddy alone accounts for more than 75 per cent of the total cropped area this season.

Out of the expected 1.21 crore tonnes of paddy production, private millers and traders are projected to procure about 50 lakh tonnes directly from farmers. The state government will handle the remaining 70 lakh tonnes, ensuring farmers receive the MSP.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has approved procurement of 52 lakh tonnes of paddy (equivalent to 35 lakh tonnes of rice) from Telangana for inclusion in the central pool under the Public Distribution System (PDS). The government will oversee procurement, milling, and delivery of rice to FCI for this purpose.

Farmers will receive an MSP of Rs 2,320 per quintal for A-grade paddy and Rs 2,300 for B-grade. For the fine variety, the state government will provide an additional Rs 500 per quintal, offering significant financial support to growers.