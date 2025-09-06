Telangana Govt To Move HC Seeking More Time To Conduct Local Bodies Polls

HYDERABAD: The government is preparing to seek additional time from the Telangana High Court to conduct local bodies elections, as the crucial bills relating to 42 per cent reservations for the Backward Classes community remain pending with President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The High Court had, on June 25, directed the government to complete the election process by September 30. With just weeks left and no clarity on the reservation bills, the government is left with little option but to seek an extension.



According to official sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the matter with law secretary B. Papi Reddy and Advocate-General A. Sudarshan Reddy on Friday. During the deliberations, it was felt that the government should wait until September 20 to see if there was any movement on the pending approvals. If there was no communication from Raj Bhavan or Rashtrapati Bhavan by then, the government would approach the High Court citing the delay in approval of bills as the reason for not adhering to the September 30 deadline.

The Assembly and Council had passed a bill in March this year to provide 42 per cent BC quota in local bodies. Governor Varma referred the bill to the President, where it has remained pending for the past six months.

In July, the Cabinet chaired by Revanth Reddy adopted a resolution amending the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations in order to implement the enhanced 42 per cent BC quota. This was referred by the Governor to the President and has been awaiting approval since mid-July.



Adding to the sequence, the government introduced a bill last Sunday replacing the earlier ordinance amending the Panchayat Raj Act to remove the 50 per cent reservation cap. Sources said the Governor had sought legal opinion on the matter, and officials anticipate that this bill too will be forwarded to the President for approval next week.



Against this background, the Chief Minister has reportedly resolved to adopt a wait-and-watch approach until September 20. If the bills remain stuck without any clear response from the Governor or President, the government will move the High Court to request an extension of time for holding the elections, arguing that it is essential to first secure the legal framework to implement the promised 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies.