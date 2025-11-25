Telangana govt. to merge municipalities, corporations abutting ORR with GHMC

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to merge the municipalities and corporations within the limits of Hyderabad core urban area with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A decision to this effect was taken at the State cabinet meeting convened here on Tuesday. Twenty seven urban local bodies including municipalities and corporations within Outer Ring Road (ORR) and those adjoining to it would be merged with the GHMC.

The cabinet has also approved to make amendments to GHMC Act and Municipal Act to complete the merger process. The cabinet has also decided to set up a third discom in addition to Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL).

With this, all the connections including agriculture, lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha drinking water scheme and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board would come under the purview of new discoms.

The cabinet has discussed in detail the growing power demand in the State and the power required for the next 10 years.