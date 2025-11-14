Telangana Govt to Hold Telangana Rising Global Summit in Dec

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday annouced that the state government would conduct the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 for two days on December 8 and 9 in the city, when the TelanganaRising-2047 Vision document will be released. The event is being organised on the sidelines of the completion of the two years of the Congress government.

At a meeting to review arrangements being made for the summit, the Chief Minister said that the government was organising the celebrations of to mark the two years of the people’s government in a grand manner. He directed officials were instructed to make all arrangements for the celebrations on December 8.

On December 9, the government would unveil the TelanganaRising-2047 Vision document, to prepare a roadmap for the state’s development. Decisions will be taken in accordance with the policies envisioned in the document to promote the development of the state at a fast pace.

Stating that the policy document would help global investors to understand the government policies and priorities, Revanth Reddy emphasised that the plans should be prepared to give department-wise presentations on the policies during the two-day summit. The officials were also ordered to finalise the department wise documents by November end.

Instructing officials to invite foreign representatives to the global summit, the CM stressed that appropriate security measures should be taken at the venue. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will conduct reviews on the arrangements for the global summit regularly. The officials should also work in coordination to make the Global Summit a big success, the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, CM’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, and senior officials of various departments were present at the meeting.