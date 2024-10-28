Telangana govt to fund translation of Buddhist scriptures into Telugu, says Jupally

Hyderabad: Culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday announced a funding of Rs 4 crore to support Buddhist cultural and heritage festivals, along with translating “Tripitaka” texts into Telugu.

This decision came after a request from monks during the Kathina Civara Dana Utsav at the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara in Secunderabad. The Mahabodhi Society and the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation International (India) will co-host these festivals in Hyderabad and Nagarjunasagar from February 6 to 8 next.

Krishna Rao highlighted that the teachings of Gautama Buddha could address today’s social issues and bring fulfilment to human life. He inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a lamp and presented robes to monks who completed their rainy season retreat. The minister also presented a Telugu translation of “Buddha Vamsa” by Dr Sivanagireddy.

Krishna Rao stated that the Revanth Reddy government was dedicated to restoring ancient Buddhist sites in Telangana, positioning the state as a central hub for promoting Buddha’s teachings. Additionally, the government has sanctioned Rs 2.17 crore for constructing a meditation centre at Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara.

The event was attended by Buddhist monks, including Hittika Bhanteji and Mahabodhi Society general secretary Anand Bhanteji.

