Telangana Govt. To Fill 60,000 Posts by 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the Congress government would complete recruitment for 60,000 posts before its first anniversary in power in December, and contrasted it with the previous BRS government which he said had neglecting education.

"In 10 years of rule, the previous BRS government issued only one DSC notification and appointed just 7,857 teachers. The education system was left unattended, making it inaccessible to those in need," Revanth Reddy said during a function to release the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment exam results at the Secretariat on Monday.

Revanth Reddy said he would hand over the appointment letters for 11,062 newly recruited teachers selected through the DSC process on October 9 at LB Stadium as a Dasara gift. He added that the results have been announced on a 1:3 ratio and said that the recruitment process would be completed before Dasara.

Revanth Reddy said these appointments were part of the Congress government’s commitment to improving the education system in Telangana. "Congratulations to the officials for their hard work in successfully filling 11,062 teacher posts," Revanth Reddy said, appreciating the administration's swift action.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government had prioritised teacher recruitment immediately after coming to power. "We completed the recruitment of 11,062 teacher posts in just 65 days, from issuing the notification to finalising the selection process. This demonstrates our commitment to making education accessible to the underprivileged," he said.

The Congress government has issued 30,000 job recruitment letters to selected candidates within 100 days, he said. Responding to the demands of teacher job aspirants, the Congress government conducted the DSC recruitment exam only after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was held to ensure that more job aspirants get a chance to secure teacher jobs.

This was done because the TET qualification was mandatory for teacher jobs, he added. Revanth Reddy also confirmed that major reforms in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) were in place, and the Group 1 results would be announced soon. "These Group-1 recruits will play a significant role in the reconstruction of Telangana," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government would address the unemployment problem by filling over 60,000 posts in its first year. "The teaching profession is not just a job. It holds deep emotional significance for the people of Telangana. For the last 10 years, education has been neglected, but we are working to correct that," he asserted.

The Congress government had significantly increased the education department's budget and pledged to provide more fund. In stark contrast to the previous BRS administration, which failed to strengthen school infrastructure, the Congress government was working to establish integrated residential schools for the SC, ST, BC and minorities communities in Assembly constituencies.

"We are setting up these schools across 100 constituencies on 20-25 acres of land, starting with pilot projects in Kodangal and Madhira," Revanth Reddy noted.

Revanth Reddy also pointed out that the previous BRS government had failed to undertake promotions and transfers for teachers. In contrast, the Congress government has completed the process for teachers without controversy.

In response to reports of poor infrastructure in government schools, Revanth Reddy accused Opposition parties of spreading false propaganda. "The previous BRS government was indifferent for 10 years, and any issues reported today stem from their neglect. However, we are taking all the necessary steps to address these problems and move forward," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s view as that spending on education was an investment, not an expense, and affirmed that all government schools would continue to function regardless of student enrollment numbers. "The previous government closed a large number of government schools citing low enrollment of students. But our policy is clear. We are committed to providing education to the poor everywhere regardless of high or low enrollment because we view education as a right for every student, " he said.