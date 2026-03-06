 Top
6 March 2026 11:58 PM IST

Telangana Govt to Distribute 2.66 Lakh Id Ka Tohfa Packets; Allocates Funds for Iftar in 813 Mosques
Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin distributes the state government's 'Id ka Tohfa' (Ramzan gift) to a young girl during the launch programme at the Royal Mosque in Nampally on Friday.

Hyderabad: The government has decided to distribute 2.66-lakh “Id ka Tohfa” (Ramzan gift) packets to economically weaker families and organise Iftar dinners in 813 mosques during Ramzan. The programme was launched with the first batch at Royal Mosque, Nampally, on Friday in the presence of minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin, TGMREIS president Faheem Qureshi, and minorities welfare secretary, B. Shafiullah.

Each packet consists of a sari with blouse piece, a chudidar top with chunni, and a kurta-pyjama. Each mosque has been extended ₹1 lakh for organising Iftar and facilitating community gatherings during Ramzan.

Azharuddin thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for extending the “Id Ka Tohfa” initiative. "This thoughtful initiative by the Chief Minister will greatly help economically weaker sections celebrate Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr with happiness and dignity, while strengthening the values of communal harmony and social unity in the state," he added.


