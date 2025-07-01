Telangana Govt. To Celebrate Rosaiah’s Birthday As State Function Every Year

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Rosaiah as State function every year in befitting manner on July 4.

Accordingly, all the district Collectors are requested to celebrate the birthday of Rosaiah, who was Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, on July 4 as a “State Function” every year.

The Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture department is designated as nodal department and shall take necessary further action in the matter. An order to this effect was issued by the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.