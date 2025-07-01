 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Govt. To Celebrate Rosaiah’s Birthday As State Function Every Year

Telangana
M Srinivas
1 July 2025 1:44 PM IST

All the district Collectors are requested to celebrate the birthday of Rosaiah on July 4

Telangana Govt. To Celebrate Rosaiah’s Birthday As State Function Every Year
x
Former Chief Minister K Rosaiah (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Rosaiah as State function every year in befitting manner on July 4.

Accordingly, all the district Collectors are requested to celebrate the birthday of Rosaiah, who was Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, on July 4 as a “State Function” every year.

The Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture department is designated as nodal department and shall take necessary further action in the matter. An order to this effect was issued by the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K Rosaiah telangana government united andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X