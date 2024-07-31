Telangana govt tells HC it filled 9,911 sq mt of potholes in 3 months

In compliance with the High Court's directive to provide a status report on pothole repairs, the Chief Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department submitted a detailed report. This report included a district-wise breakdown of potholes before and after repairs.

The Chief Engineer emphasised that filling potholes is an ongoing process. The government has also initiated a system to record pothole grievances through an app. A communication has been sent to Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) to develop this app.

This submission follows the High Court's instructions to the government to develop an app that allows citizens to report potholes. The app is also expected to include a feature for uploading action taken reports on the Roads and Buildings Department's dedicated website. The High Court had further directed the government to file a status report on the current pothole situation in the Hyderabad Metropolitan area and the state roads.