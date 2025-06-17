Telangana Govt Steps Up Efforts For Local Body Polls In July

Hyderabad:In an attempt to clear legal hurdles for conducting elections to local bodies in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the law department to submit the report of caste census as well as report of Dedicated Backward Classes Commission to the High Court in support of enhancing reservations for BCs to 42 per cent, official sources said.

The issue came up for discussion during the Chief Minister’s informal meeting with his ministerial colleagues on Monday. The state government is keen to hold elections to gram panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads in July and municipalities in August but the issue of BC reservations has become a stumbling block. There is also a case pending in the Telangana High Court on local bodies elections.



The previous elections for local bodies were held in 2019 during the BRS regime. At that time, the BC reservations were prescribed at 22.79 per cent, SCs at 20.53 per cent and STs at 6.68 per cent to ensure that overall reservations do not cross 50 per cent.



The Supreme Court in 2010 delivered a judgement that states should constitute a Dedicated BC Commission, which should be entrusted with the task of conducting the “triple test” for the orderly and transparent implementation of the constitutional mandate in implementing reservations for the BCs.



The three tests relate to making empirical inquiry into the nature of backwardness in local bodies by a dedicated commission, collecting quantifiable data on the backwardness of the BCs and ensuring that the reservation for BCs would not exceed 50 percent cap on all reservations put together.

The Chief Minister instructed law department officials to submit both the reports in favour of securing higher reservations for BCs in local bodies.



Long road



Government informed the High Court that it had appointed a Dedicated BC Commission for BCs quota in local bodies.



In March, the High Court directed the government to give a clear picture on the conduct of the elections. Court also sought status report submitted by the Dedicated Commission.



Government conducted caste census, which showed that BC communities constituted 46.25% of population, BC Muslims made up another 10.08%, totalling 56.33%.



Government passed a legislation in March enhancing reservations for BCs to 42 per cent, referred Bill to the Centre. Final approval awaited.

The Dedicated BC Commission submitted report in February this year, determining the quantum of reservations for BCs in local bodies.