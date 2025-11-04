Telangana Govt. Sets Up Panel to Examine Suggestions to Improve Higher Education

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a committee to examine suggestions rendered to improve higher education system, and mobilise finances for fee-reimbursement scheme, apart from setting up a dedicated institutional mechanism.

These suggestions were given during interactions held with the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), at Praja Bhavan here.

The committee will be headed by the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Welfare, as Chairman and Principal Secretary to Government, Finance, as Vice Chairman. Secretaries of Education, SC, BC, Tribal and Minority Welfare Developments departments, Chairman, State Council of Higher Education, Commissioner, SC Development Department, Professors Kancha Ilalah and M Kodandaram, three representatives from FATHI, and any other person of eminence as decided by Chairman.

The terms reference of the committee was to study the self sustainable fee reimbursement scheme through the trust bank, constructive and robust inputs, transparent and sustainable framework for rationalization of fee reimbursement policy, to examine and to give suitable suggestions for improving the higher education system.

The committee shall hold detailed deliberations and examine suggestions and proposals and submit a report to the government within three months for taking necessary action, according to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.