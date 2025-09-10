 Top
Telangana Govt Sets Up Helpline for Citizens Amid Nepal Unrest

10 Sept 2025 1:04 PM IST

The initiative is aimed at assisting Telangana citizens stranded in Nepal and extending support to their families.

Government issues emergency contact numbers for public assistance. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In view of the civil unrest in Nepal, the Telangana government, under the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has activated a dedicated emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. The initiative is aimed at assisting Telangana citizens stranded in Nepal and extending support to their families.

Officials confirmed that no Telangana citizens have been reported injured or missing so far. However, the state government is taking precautionary steps in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure their safety and early repatriation.

For assistance, citizens may contact:

  • Vandhana, Private Secretary to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head – +91 9871999044

  • G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer – +91 9643723157

  • CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer – +91 9949351270


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
