Telangana Govt. Sets Up Cabinet Sub-Committee on Conducting Godavari Pushkaralu

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a nine-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to examine and take a decision on conducting Godavari Pushkaralu in Telangana in 2027.

Seven Ministers - Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Seethaka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Adluri Laxman Kumar and an MLA P Sudershan Reddy will be the members in the committee.

The MPs, MLAs and MLCs representing the areas abutting the river would be invited for the meetings as special invitees as and when required. The Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) department will be convener of the committee.