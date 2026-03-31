Telangana Govt Seeks Public Suggestions for Musi River Rejuvenation Project

HYDERABAD: In a move to encourage public participation, the state Cabinet Sub-Committee has announced that it will be accepting citizen feedback and suggestions regarding the Musi River rejuvenation project.

The committee, which includes Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, has decided to open the window for public opinions starting today. Citizens can submit their ideas and feedback until April 15.

Residents interested in contributing to the project's development are requested to email their suggestions directly to the committee at musirrdc@gmail.com.