Telangana Govt Seeks ADB Funds for TG Rising 2047 Infra Projects

Hyderabad: The state government has sought financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for key development projects proposed under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, including the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II expansion, Musi river rejuvenation and road projects under the hybrid annuity model (HAM). Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao held a meeting with ADB officials at Secretariat on Friday and submitted detailed proposals outlining the state’s requirements.

The meeting centred on major components of the long-term infrastructure projects such as Young India Integrated Schools, Musi rejuvenation, Young India Skill University, Young India Sports University and the expansion of road connectivity across urban and semi-urban regions. Officials reviewed the current status of these initiatives and discussed the scale of funding needed to accelerate execution.

Key proposals presented included infrastructure upgrades in government schools under the Young India initiative, establishment of sewerage treatment plants in municipalities, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and the HMWS&SB, expansion of HAM-based roadworks, solar power integration for agricultural pump sets under the Clean & Green Energy Policy, procurement of e-buses for TSRTC and development works linked to the upcoming Skill and Sports University.

Project outlines, financial frameworks and implementation strategies were examined in detail, with both sides agreeing to expedite the proposed works through coordinated efforts. The Chief Secretary said Telangana remained one of the most investment-friendly and rapidly progressing states, and stressed that these projects are crucial to sustaining long-term growth.

Senior officials who participated in the review included special chief secretary (R&B) Vikas Raj, principal secretary (energy) Naveen Mittal, municipal administration secretary T.K. Sridevi, TGIIC director Shashanka, HMWS&SB managing director K. Ashok Reddy and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation managing director E.V. Narasimha Reddy.