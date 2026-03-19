Telangana Govt Sanctions Rs.594 Cr for Expansion of 5 Roads in Khammam

Hyderabad: The long-cherished dream of Khammam district residents is set to become a reality as the State government has sanctioned Rs.594 crore for expansion of five key road corridors in Khammam district.

A new chapter in the district’s transportation system is about to begin. Bringing transformation from remote villages to urban centers, and focusing on comprehensive district development, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken an exceptional initiative.

With his persistent efforts, the government has sanctioned a massive Rs.594 crore for the expansion of five major roads in the district. These roads will be upgraded into four-lane highways.

From day one of the formation of the people’s government, Vikramarka has prioritized the development of Khammam district. His role has been crucial in securing funds under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) for these projects.

The objective of these road expansions is to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas and facilitate the smooth transportation of agricultural produce. These developments will significantly enhance connectivity in Khammam, Wyra, and Madhira constituencies, boosting the local economy. Reduced transportation costs will benefit both farmers and traders.

The five crucial roads include Wyra to Jaggayyapeta Road connecting Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, Madhira to Thootikuntla Road, Madhira to Errupalem Road, Khammam to Bonakal Road and Bonakal-Allapadu and Rayannapeta–Vangaveedu Road

These projects are expected to significantly improve infrastructure, enhance regional connectivity, and accelerate economic growth across Khammam district.