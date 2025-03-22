Telangana govt. sanctions creation of 10,954 Village Level Officer Posts

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at strengthening village administration, the Government has approved the creation of 10,954 new Village Level Officer posts in the Revenue Department. These officers will be appointed from the pool of Ex-VROs/ VRAs and will be designated as "Grama Palana Officer (GPO)."

The decision follows a detailed examination of the proposal by the Revenue Department. However, the Government has mandated that the Revenue Department seek the concurrence of the Finance Department before proceeding with the recruitment process, especially where service rules for direct recruitment are applicable. This step is aimed at ensuring that all procedures align with existing service rules.







