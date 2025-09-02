Telangana Govt. Sanctions Additional Funds to Pay Ex-Gratia to Flood Victims

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded administration sanction for an amount of Rs.1.30 crore as additional funds towards payment of ex-gratia amount to families of those who died due to recent floods in 14 districts.

These districts include Kamareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadradri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahabubbangar, Jagityal, Nirmal and Sircilia.

The Collector and District Magistrate, Kamareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadradri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahaboobarigar, Jagityal, Nirmal and Sircilla were authorized to draw the amount sanctioned and disbursed the same to the bereaved families through transfer to bank account.

The government has also asked the district Collectors to furnish the utilization certificate, duly verified by the State audit authorities, according to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the government.