 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Govt. Sanctions Additional Funds to Pay Ex-Gratia to Flood Victims

Telangana
M Srinivas
2 Sept 2025 1:48 PM IST

The government has also asked the district Collectors to furnish the utilization certificate, duly verified by the State audit authorities

Telangana Govt. Sanctions Additional Funds to Pay Ex-Gratia to Flood Victims
x
The State government has accorded administration sanction for an amount of Rs.1.30 crore as additional funds towards payment of ex-gratia amount to families of those who died due to recent floods in 14 districts. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded administration sanction for an amount of Rs.1.30 crore as additional funds towards payment of ex-gratia amount to families of those who died due to recent floods in 14 districts.

These districts include Kamareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadradri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahabubbangar, Jagityal, Nirmal and Sircilia.

The Collector and District Magistrate, Kamareddy, Medak, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Suryapet, Yadradri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Mahaboobarigar, Jagityal, Nirmal and Sircilla were authorized to draw the amount sanctioned and disbursed the same to the bereaved families through transfer to bank account.

The government has also asked the district Collectors to furnish the utilization certificate, duly verified by the State audit authorities, according to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to the government.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana government flood victims ex-gratia 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X