Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹40.53 Lakh for Pre-Feasibility Study of Anthergoan Airport in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of ₹40.53 lakh towards conducting a pre-feasibility study for the proposed greenfield airport at Anthergoan in Peddapalli district.

According to G.O. Rt. No. 465 issued by the Transport, Roads and Buildings (Airports) Department on October 11, 2025, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been appointed as the consultant to carry out the study. The consultancy fee, including 18% GST, has been fixed at ₹40,52,946.

The AAI’s Executive Director (Architecture) in New Delhi had earlier informed that the fee rates are applicable up to December 31, 2025. Following this, the Finance Department released the required amount as additional funds for the year 2025–26.

The proposed airport site spans 591.24 acres at Anthergoan village and mandal in Peddapalli district. The move is part of the state government’s plan to develop six regional airports across Telangana to enhance air connectivity.