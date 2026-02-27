 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Govt. Releases Rs.745 Cr to Clear Employees Pending Bills

Telangana
27 Feb 2026 10:22 AM IST

The Finance department officials have also released Rs. 389 crore to gram panchayats

Telangana Govt. Releases Rs.745 Cr to Clear Employees Pending Bills
x
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday ordered release of Rs.745 crore for clear pending bills of the State government employees.

As part of the assurance given to employee unions, pending bills to tune of Rs. 700 crore have been sanctioned every month since last June. The Finance department officials have also released Rs. 389 crore to gram panchayats.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news mallu bhatti vikramarka pending bills telangana government 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X