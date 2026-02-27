Telangana Govt. Releases Rs.745 Cr to Clear Employees Pending Bills
The Finance department officials have also released Rs. 389 crore to gram panchayats
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday ordered release of Rs.745 crore for clear pending bills of the State government employees.
As part of the assurance given to employee unions, pending bills to tune of Rs. 700 crore have been sanctioned every month since last June. The Finance department officials have also released Rs. 389 crore to gram panchayats.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story