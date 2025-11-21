Telangana Govt. Releases Rs.480 Cr for Fine Rice, Mahalakshmi Scheme

Hyderabad: Following directions from the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Finance department here on Friday released Rs.480 crore pertaining to fine rice bonus, LPG Mahalakshmi scheme, and Minority department.

Of the total amount released, Rs.200 crore has been allocated for the fine rice bonus, Rs.60 crore for the LPG Mahalakshmi scheme, and Rs.220 crore for Minority departments.



