Telangana Govt Releases ₹44.91 Cr for School Meal Costs

Hyderabad:Funding delays for school meals have eased after the government released ₹44.91 crore to cover cooking costs and helper payments for Classes I to VIII for August and September, according to a sanction order issued this month. The amount includes ₹34.91 crore for cooking expenses and ₹10 crore for community cooking helpers, each paid ₹1,000 for the two-month period.

The district-wise annexure shows uneven allocations across the state based on enrolment. Hyderabad has been given ₹1.63 crore, Rangareddy ₹2.32 crore and Sangareddy ₹2.24 crore. Districts such as Medchal, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Siddipet and Nalgonda fall in the ₹1–1.6 crore range, while smaller districts receive between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh. The totals across all 33 districts add up to the sanctioned ₹44,91,48,486.



The order instructs district educational officers to move the government funds through the Public Financial Management System and clear pending bills at the mandal level. Accounts officers have been told to credit the amounts to SNA accounts and complete transfers to districts without delay. Schools will receive their share once district offices issue release orders.