Telangana govt. ready to provide weapons to excise staff: Jupally

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao here on Saturday asked officials to deal with the crimes related to ganja, drugs, ID liquor and non-duty paid liquor with an iron fist as it is the responsibility of the State government to protect the people’s lives.

Speaking after reviewing with the State and District Task Force Teams, he said the State government was ready to provide weapons to the STF teams, if necessary. The Minister asked that those who work well in this regard should be identified and trained.

He underscored the need to conduct a complete study on the manufacture, sale and use of black jaggery and prepare the necessary guidelines to provide the black jaggery seized by the Excise department to farmers for manufacture of organic fertilizers.

The officials must take necessary steps in this regard. Rao said officials must explore the possibilities to use the seized non-duty paid liquor without breaking it, and necessary steps should be taken to start selling it.

The Minister suggested that full attention should be paid to the manufacture, sale, transportation and use of synthetic drugs along with ganja. He suggested that necessary procedures should be prepared to carry out inspections in areas like Nacharam and Cherlapalli to take action against the manufacturers.

He said that there were allegations that more bars were running on a single bar license and at the same time special surveillance should be kept on farmhouses. Action should be taken to ensure that rules were followed at the sitting rooms of wine shops, he said and added that continuous monitoring should be carried out on vacant rice mills and other areas.

Excise Commissioner C. Harikiran said that excise revenue has decreased and that they were assessing the situation at each excise station to take all necessary steps. He said that there were chances of excise sales increasing during the upcoming Dasara festival.



Enforcement Director Shahnawaz Qasim informed the Minister that necessary plans have been prepared to deal strictly with the sale of ganja, drugs, NDPL and ID liquor.