Telangana Govt-promoted Facility Spearheading Development of Next Gen Full Motion Flight Simulators

Hyderabad: T-Works, a Telangana government-promoted prototyping centre, is spearheading the development of next-generation Full Motion Flight Simulators for all kinds of aircraft, including passenger aircraft, which is expected to end dependence on imports.

Axial Aero Private Limited, incubated at T-Works, is ready to begin commercial production and it has received Minimum Purchase Quantity to deliver five flight simulators within the next three years.

During a recent visit to T-Works, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reviewed the project and applauded the engineers for their innovation, a release from his office said on Thursday.

While imported simulators cost around Rs 50 crore each, Axial Aero will provide them at a far more competitive price of Rs 25-Rs 30 crore, without compromising on sophistication or performance, it said. Flight simulators are vital for pilot training, creating a fully immersive environment that replicates the experience of flying a real aircraft.

From take-offs and landings to inverted maneuvers and high-risk aerial tactics, trainees can master every aspect of aviation within a controlled environment.

Equipped with advanced electronic and automated systems identical to those in modern jets, the simulators use expansive semi-circular screens to project dynamic visuals, giving pilots an authentic sense of flight.

India currently imports the Level-D Full Flight Simulators for the passenger aircraft. The armed forces had to rely on costly imports from the United States and Europe for pilot training simulators. This dependence is set to end, as the country moves towards self-reliance in cutting-edge simulation technology, it said.

During his visit to T-Works, Babu urged the engineers to fast-track production and ensure Hyderabad establishes itself as a global leader in advanced defense technologies, it said.

A defining feature of these simulators is their superiority over imported models. Existing stewarts systems allow only a 30-degree tilt from the base, whereas Axial Aero's design incorporates a 360-degree un-limited motion platform, enabling full-motion simulation.

This breakthrough allows pilots to practice the complete range of maneuvers required in flight, offering a far more realistic and effective training experience, the release added.

T-Works is touted as the country's largest Prototyping Centre and Manufacturing Knowledge Partner, supported by the Government of Telangana. The facility provides access to advanced design and fabrication tools and others to help individuals and organisations rapidly build physical product prototypes.