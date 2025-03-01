Telangana govt. plans grand Women's Day event on March 8

Hyderabad: The state government is set to organise grand celebrations with a gathering of one lakh women to commemorate the International Women’s Day at Parade Ground ehre on March 8, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch several schemes aimed at financially empowering women.

He will hand over allotment letters to women self-help groups (SHGs) for setting up 2MW solar power plants in all 32 districts.

Women’s SHGs will receive financial assistance to purchase buses that will be leased to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Petrol pump allotments will be made to women SHGs in district headquarters, to thereby enhance economic opportunities for women across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers will take part in the celebrations.

One of the major highlights would be the allotment of solar power plants runs by women's groups.

The Chief Minister will virtually lay the foundation for these plants that will have an overall capacity of 64MW (2MW per district).

Women’s SHGs have also finalised agreements to acquire buses for lease to RTC. In the first phase, 50 such buses will be flagged off by the Chief Minister. Similar to the recent women-run petrol bunk initiative in Narayanpet, the state government will extend this model to the remaining 31 district headquarters through agreements with BPCL, HPCL and IOCL.

Interest-free loans will be provided to women’s groups, and accident insurance cheques amounting to ₹40 crore will be distributed to the families of 400 women SHG members, who have since died.

The government will also initiate the recruitment process for over 14,000 Anganwadi teachers and helpers and launch the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti-2025’ policy.

Furthering its commitment to women's economic independence, the government is considering subsidised auto-rickshaws for women who have undergone free driving training. Plans are underway to merge SERP and MEPMA to streamline women-centric initiatives.

Seethakka directed officials to study the practices prevalent in other states in order to help formulate the country’s most effective women’s empowerment policies in Telangana.

In preparation for these events, minister for women welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka convened a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Women’s Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada, Women’s Corporation chairperson Bandru Shobha Rani, Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi chairperson Vennela Gaddar, Telangana Sangeet Natak Academy chairperson Alekhya Punjala, and senior government officials.

The discussions revolved around arrangements for the ensuing event and strategising initiatives for women empowerment.