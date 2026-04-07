Telangana Govt Pitches 'Heritage Partner Scheme' to Real Estate Firms for Conservation

Hyderabad: The state government presented its heritage partner scheme to real estate and construction agencies, seeking private participation to conserve and activate heritage sites. Special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan and QQSUDA administrator Gouthami P. met with leaders of Credai-Hyderabad to pitch the scheme to potential partners on Monday.

Around 25 heritage sites have been identified initially, and officials said more publicly owned sites may be taken up under the scheme. Officials asked agencies to take part in the programme and contribute to protecting Telangana’s heritage.

The officials explained that the scheme is designed as a public private partnership model that moves beyond passive conservation. It focuses on scientific restoration, adaptive reuse and integration of heritage sites with local communities.

The scheme provides a structured and transparent framework with approvals through a single-window digital process. According to an official note, technical support will be provided by QQSUDA, DHT and NIUM during application and implementation, along with incentives and subsidies to encourage participation.

It also said the scheme allows private agencies to use CSR and private funds for heritage conservation, while creating employment, promoting tourism and ensuring long-term preservation.